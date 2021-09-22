CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist-Collaborative Graphic Apparel

By Amy Duong
Cover picture for the articleArtist Jeff Koons works in collaboration with Japanese lifestyle label UNIQLO once again on a new range of apparel that is detailed with his work. The wide range of goods features tees and hoodies that are marked with visuals of the artist's most notable pieces of work. This includes his...

Gender-Neutral Sustainable Apparel

Pacsun's Color Range is the first fully dedicated gender-neutral brand and it's full of eco-friendly styles for kids and adults alike. The range includes cotton-based, comfort-focused designs like t-shirts and sweatpants with vibrant options like solid colors and tie-dye prints. The Colour Range is seen as a natural extension of...
Seasonal Skate-Themed Apparel

NOAH and Vans work in collaboration once again as the duo creates a special collection specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The New York-based label is full of surprises and it decorates new iterations of the Caballero VLT LX and the Authentic One PIece VLT LX shoes. Giving it sturdy...
Rugged Apparel Capsule Collections

The Todd Snyder x L.L.Bean Upta Camp collection is a collaboration capsule of apparel that will provide wearers with a stylish way to stay prepared for any activity in the city or out in the wilderness. The collection includes a total of 85 pieces that are all inspired by camp life in Maine and designed after archival designs to give them an old-school aesthetic. The final product is a range of pieces that are all capable of being intermixed with one another or added a la carte to a person's wardrobe to infuse a touch of wilderness style.
Philosopher-Honoring Vintage Apparel

London-based vintage fashion label Teejerker introduces its latest collection and it is inspired by Alan Watts. Watts was a British writer and philosopher born in Chislehurst. He was notable for his work in Eastern philosophy and religion in the West. This includes Buddhism, Hinduism, as well as Buddhism. Throughout his...
Jeff Koons
Weatherized Fall Technical Apparel

THE NORTH FACE Urban Exploration introduces its newest collections for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, breaking them down to a three-part series. It kicks off with 'Urban Sprawl,' followed by 'Urban Elegance' and finally, 'Urban Utility.' For the Urban Sprawl capsule, the brand draws inspiration from the surrounding nature characteristics. This...
Rapper-Designed Golf Apparel

Coming on the heels of the release of his latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' Drake has officially unveiled his long-awaited golf apparel collection titled 'NOCTA x Nike Golf.' First teased by Brooks Koepka during the Tour Championship, this fairway-friendly collection aims to inject a new sense of streetwear-inspired style into the notoriously stuffy world of luxury golf.
First Look: Tracksmith’s Fall Apparel Collection

You’ve run through heat all summer long and are likely wiggling your toes in excitement as you think about fall. Maybe you’re gearing up for a season of cross country racing or have a marathon on the schedule. Or maybe you plan on building up your weekend long run, or pushing the pace now and then, just because. For runners, fall is the season of glory.
10 best luxury handbags for fashion lovers this season

A designer bag might not be the most practical purchase, but it's been a hard couple of years for everyone and if you can afford to give yourself or someone you love one indulgent thing, why not make it a daily accessory that will get a a lifetime of use? We looked at some of the most attractive bags on the market currently and chose many that give off an air of elegance and sophistication, but still have that high-end edge that makes them stand out from the standard tote. Whether you're a classic Chanel type or want something a...
Artist finds passion in graphic design

Starting in the back of a tattoo shop, one WSU senior found her love of art, eventually earning a spot on the cover of a magazine. Senior advertising major Willow Yaple first began drawing in the back of her dad’s tattoo parlor, where she would use tracing paper to trace over designs.
Palestinian Village-Inspired Apparel

Israeli-Palestinian fashion label ADISH introduces its latest collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season entitled 'Facing the Forest.' The brand honors a specific book that was written by A.B. Yehoshua, which tells the story of Palestinian villages and how they were razed to be then replaced with reserves, natural parks, and forests.
A&W Launches New Apparel Line Cheddar Weather

A&W Restaurants (the Kentucky-headquartered, 102-year-old franchise) is rolling out a high-end collection of apparel and accessories that highlights the real star of the season: A&W Cheese Curds made from 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese. Staying true to fall fashion, the Cheddar Weather collection will be unveiled in a highly editorial...
Fall-Ready Logo-Adorned Apparel

Iconic fashion labels COMME des GARÇON and Stüssy join heads as the two design a special collection of apparel in collaboration to welcome the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The two launch minimally designed items for the range, with a muted palette of black and white predominantly. The item that leads the...
Subware, the ’90s NYC Streetwear Brand That Pioneered Artist Collaborations, Is Relaunching

When the graffiti artist Josh “Stash” Franklin first started screenprinting his own T-shirts in 1985, he wasn’t necessarily envisioning a “streetwear brand.” Instead, he was looking to service folks within the graffiti community by selling them T-shirts emblazoned with the logos of popular spray paint brands. An artist who exhibited his work alongside subway graffiti writers like Zephyr and pop artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, T-shirts were just another vessel for Stash’s art. But his graphic T-shirts went viral and were worn by musicians like Mick Jones of The Clash and members of the Beastie Boys in the early ‘90s. Many vintage streetwear aficionados are familiar with Stash, Futura and Gerb’s famous 1992 “Phillies Blunts” T-shirt, an item which is frequently cited to be one of the first popular pieces of streetwear because of how much it got bootlegged after its release. However, his 1993 graffiti-inspired brand Subware, which was co-signed early on by Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara and Errolson Hugh of Acronym, eclipsed the lore of that single T-shirt.
How to Recognize Quality Apparel When Thrifting

When it comes to dressing up, there’s a lot that goes into putting together a good outfit: colors, fit, accessories. But for many women, budget is also a big consideration. After all, we don’t have all the money in the world, do we?. But does that mean compromising on the...
Senior Graphic Designer

One of the leading hands-on science museums in the nation, Discovery Place brings science, nature, and design together to create transformative experiences that enable the community to understand, enjoy, and apply science to their lives. Through four museums, Discovery Place Science in Uptown, Discovery Place Nature, Discovery Place Kids Huntersville and Discovery Place Kids Rockingham, plus virtual and in-person learning experiences outside of our Museums, Discovery Place is a leader in science education. Discovery Place serves over 750,000 people a year, shaping a future where people embrace science to create opportunities, build hope, solve problems and bring positive change for our world.
Artist to Artist: Got to Be Authentic

I think every artist obviously has their own method for coming up with a good tune. Everyone has their own inspirations. So on that note - no pun intended - if I were to give advice to some young up and comers trying to craft a good song, I’d say to go with your gut… to go with what you’re feeling… to go with what inspires you, because in my opinion, if you do that, it’s coming from an authentic place, and for art to be good, it’s got to be authentic.
Retro Cartoon-Themed Denim Apparel

Felix the Cat is one of the oldest animated characters, first making its debut back in 1919 in the short film Feline Follies. The playful cat and its grin are beloved to many, performing all of its tricks and getting himself out of trouble for over a century now. To...
Mountain Heritage-Themed Futuristic Apparel

British outerwear brand Haglöfs works in collaboration with Nigel Cabourn to launch the IC3 collection designed specifically for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The pieces honor both the brand's mountain heritage and the rich history of its expertise. The specific inspiration steam from the 107-year history of Haglöfs, giving off retro-futuristic design languages.
