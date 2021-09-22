Artist-Collaborative Graphic Apparel

One of the leading hands-on science museums in the nation, Discovery Place brings science, nature, and design together to create transformative experiences that enable the community to understand, enjoy, and apply science to their lives. Through four museums, Discovery Place Science in Uptown, Discovery Place Nature, Discovery Place Kids Huntersville and Discovery Place Kids Rockingham, plus virtual and in-person learning experiences outside of our Museums, Discovery Place is a leader in science education. Discovery Place serves over 750,000 people a year, shaping a future where people embrace science to create opportunities, build hope, solve problems and bring positive change for our world.
