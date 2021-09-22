Father James David Deegan, OMI

Age 77 of Buffalo, passed away September 20th. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 PM, with further visitation one hour prior to Mass, both at the church. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father James Deegan, OMI will be held Friday, September 24th at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Burial will be at a later date in Belleview, IL. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.