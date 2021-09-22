CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

Father James David Deegan, OMI

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 77 of Buffalo, passed away September 20th. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 PM, with further visitation one hour prior to Mass, both at the church. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Father James Deegan, OMI will be held Friday, September 24th at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Burial will be at a later date in Belleview, IL. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Buffalo, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omi
Person
Francis Xavier
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy