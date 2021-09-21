CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One area where the Titans still have problems to solve

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. – When the Titans’ secondary was gutted by injuries and they traded for Desmond King in November last season, the team tried to go overboard with communication. Don’t just talk to King like he’s a new guy, they said, talk to everyone like he’s a new guy. Overcommunicate...

NFL

