DSS receives grant to support young adult parenting, outreach efforts
Greensville County is third in Virginia for women between the ages of 15-19 giving birth. Only Martinsville and Petersburg top those numbers in the Commonwealth. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a three-year grant to the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Child Support Enforcement to assist youth and young adult parenting and outreach efforts.www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
