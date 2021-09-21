CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

DSS receives grant to support young adult parenting, outreach efforts

By Mark Mathews Editor
 8 days ago

Greensville County is third in Virginia for women between the ages of 15-19 giving birth. Only Martinsville and Petersburg top those numbers in the Commonwealth. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a three-year grant to the Virginia Department of Social Services Division of Child Support Enforcement to assist youth and young adult parenting and outreach efforts.

