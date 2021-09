Dr Coleman to Build on the Foundational Work She Has Helped Shape Over the Last Several Years. Vermont Business Magazine UVM Medical Center today announced that Marissa Coleman, PsyD, has accepted the position as the organization’s first Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). A psychologist at UVM Medical Center since 2018 and a daughter of a Jamaican immigrant, Coleman has served as Senior DEI Advisor for the past year, and will begin in her new role on September 20. In addition to serving in this leadership role, she will continue to see a limited number of patients and supervise pre-doctoral psychology residents.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO