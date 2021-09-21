Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.
