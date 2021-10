Knowledge. This is the starting point for any business. Ahead of launching MAKO Medical Laboratories, I was not clued up on the industry. I threw myself deep into research and connected with as many industry leaders as possible. It was by no means a small undertaking. Whenever you’re learning about a new sector, I believe that you have to completely immerse yourself in that experience. It took me months and months to fully grasp the challenges of the healthcare sector so that I could approach them with a base of understanding.

