CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Larson still favored, but the Harvick-Elliott wrinkle changes playoffs

Daily Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was interesting. Whaddaya think now about the playoff picture?. Pretty much what everyone was thinking two weeks ago. Kyle Larson is the favorite, Denny Hamlin has returned as a definite threat, it’s a whirlwind behind them. Oh, and if Chase Elliott is going to repeat as champ, he needs his spotter to keep tabs on Kevin Harvick. Normally, after a few hours, and certainly after a few days, things tend to cool off, especially between guys who don’t have a lot of dirty laundry hanging between their windows. But still, both drivers were ticked after Bristol, and this is one of those occasions where you understand both guys’ arguments. Not sure about you, but some of us enjoyed seeing Harvick’s wide-eyed anger again conjure images of Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.” It’s been a while.

www.dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Saturday's motors: Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

Bristol, Tenn. — Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway – not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR’s first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin’ rip somebody’s head off.”
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson wins at Bristol with a little help from teammate Chase Elliott

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson knows it’s good to have a fast car. And it’s also good to have teammates who have fast cars. Larson won for the sixth time this year after teammate Chase Elliott — two laps down — ran Kevin Harvick’s preferred groove in front of Harvick, allowing Larson to catch and pass Harvick to capture the win Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. Elliott’s move was in response to what he thought was unnecessary contact with Harvick that gave him a flat tire, costing him a shot at the win.
BRISTOL, TN
gmauthority.com

Kyle Larson Bolsters NASCAR Championship Bid With Win At Bristol: Video

Kyle Larson bolstered his bid for the NASCAR Cup Series title on Saturday night, extending his points lead after taking victory over Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway. Larson moved into the lead on lap 497 of 500, diving down the inside of the No. 4 Ford Mustang of Harvick as Chase Elliott impeded the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The result extended Larson’s playoff points lead over Martin Truex J.r and Denny Hamlin and gives the No. 5 team winning momentum heading into the Round of 12.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ken Willis
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Las Vegas Herald

Kyle Larson edges Kevin Harvick at Bristol

Kyle Larson added to his NASCAR Cup Series-leading win total on Saturday night when he passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with four laps to go to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Larson's sixth win of the season came by fractions of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Larson Takes Victory, Playoffs Narrowed Down to 12 Racers at Bristol

NASCAR fans — are we ready for the Round of 12? The field is officially set after Kyle Larson’s victory at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Bristol Motor Speedway was the home of an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 elimination race on Saturday. And in the end, Kyle Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports, came away with his sixth victory of the season. Essentially, that means that the first round of the playoffs has come to a close, and four drivers are now officially eliminated.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Detroit

NASCAR Gets Fiery Feud With Elliott and Harvick

Chase Elliott, according to Kevin Harvick, doesn’t race very smart. In fact, moving forward in NASCAR’s playoffs, Harvick plans to run all over the reigning Cup Series champion. Those were the angry words Harvick had for Elliott after Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where a feud no one...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvick Elliott#Busch Clash#Daytona#Talladega
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Commercial

NASCAR Speed Freaks: Does Talladega have to deliver chaos? Can't we all get along?

Any chance Talladega surprises us with a relatively calm Sunday afternoon?. KEN'S CALL: Talk about your perfect storms. Take the usual factors fueling the Big One (and maybe even a Really Big One), mix in the playoff angle and, finally, the fact these particular cars will never be needed again ... oh boy. Of course, that's exactly when 'Dega delivers an orderly afternoon. But most likely, no chance.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Commercial

NASCAR Q&A: Can Denny relax at Talladega, regardless of his pledge to keep working hard?

Denny Hamlin can go to Talladega without pressure to mix it up. How happy is he?. It’s not just Talladega, but the following week on Charlotte’s Roval won't be an afternoon hayride either. You could argue, under the current playoff schedule, a Vegas win is the most important, given the two wild-cards on tap (yes, aside from the Phoenix final, of course). But after his Sunday night win, Denny mixed in this comment: “I’m so happy to not have to worry about the next two weeks, but I am a professional and I will work just as hard each and every week to win.”
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy