Quantic Dream Wins One Libel Lawsuit, Loses Another
All because Le Monde would not give up the anonymity of its sources. Quantic Dream's David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, the leaders of Quantic Dream, have successfully sued the French newspaper Le Monde for libel. The outlet had initially claimed that work environment within Quantic Dream was toxic and employees were suffering as a result of alleged toxicity. The reports said that the studio forced crunch on employees and harbored a schoolboy culture that included sexist and racist jokes at the expense of other employees.totalgamingnetwork.com
