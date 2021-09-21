Quantic Dream Wins One Libel Lawsuit, Loses Another

Over the past few days, multiple reports have come out that Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream is working on a Star Wars game. It all started when YouTuber Gautoz reported on the project, which DualShockers then corroborated in its own story. Now, Kotaku reports that it has confirmed the existence of the game from its own separate source alongside some details about what it will actually be.

