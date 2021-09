Despite the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chicago Bears offense did show some improvements. There is still much to improve, however. The Chicago Bears bowed down and did what everyone in the NFL thought they’d do — lose to the Los Angeles Rams 34-14 on the road. The Rams are one of the top teams in the league and have the pieces to contend for a Super Bowl. The Bears, on the other hand, aren’t even close yet.

