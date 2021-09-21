Britney Spears Back From Instagram Hiatus Celebrating Engagement to Sam Asghari
Pop Icon Britney Spears has made a speedy return to Instagram following her announced break from the app. The former X Factor judge alerted fans of her hiatus on Twitter last week to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. The entertainer returned to the social media platform today with a post that has fans scratching their heads. This all comes a week after her father filed a petition to end her controversial conservatorship.talentrecap.com
