Emory opens first Asian affinity space
After years of advocacy from students, Emory University unveiled its first and only space dedicated to Asian students on campus on Sept. 8. The Asian Student Center is part of Emory’s broader Identity Space Project. The first phase of the Project also involved renovating the four other identity spaces, which have been around for years: Centro Latinx, Center for Women, the Emory Black Student Union and LGBT Life. All locations are in the Belong and Community Justice space on the first floor of the Alumni Memorial University Center.emorywheel.com
Comments / 0