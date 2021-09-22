CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Pac-12 should push to delay CFP expansion: There's too little time and too much on the line

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State defensive back Cameron Brown, left, knocks the ball away from Oregon receiver Devon Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete, Associated Press) — One week from today, the conference commissioners and university presidents in charge of the College Football Playoff will decide whether to expand the event to 12 teams in time for the 2023 season, or the 2026 season — or whether to pause the process altogether.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Schulz
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Ohio State#Associated Press#Image#Likeness#Sec#Acc#Fcs#Notre Dame#Michigan State#Pac 12 Hotline#The Bay Area News Group#Ap#Heisman Trophy
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Contacted By USC Boosters

USC is the first true college football power to enter the coaching carousel this year, after firing Clay Helton following the team’s loss to Stanford. As always, the Trojans coaching search will be a fascinating one to watch. The program has been very consistent in hiring those with previous connections...
NFL
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy