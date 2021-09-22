Injured Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom aiming to return before season ends

BOSTON — With the Mets’ playoff chances all but dead, fans may be wondering why the team continues to ramp up its injured star pitchers. Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom are still plugging through their respective rehab journeys, with the former a bit closer and likelier to return to the Mets before the season is over. After Tuesday, the club has just 11 games remaining before the offseason starts for the Mets. Barring any wild collapses by the Braves and Phillies in the final week of games, the Mets are destined to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight year.