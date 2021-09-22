Federal judge tosses out most of tribal water rights lawsuit against US, Utah

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10, 2016. A federal judge there last week tossed out 12 of 16 claims in a water rights lawsuit against the U.S. and Utah. (Mark Van Scyoc, Shutterstock) — SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge last week tossed out most of a water rights lawsuit filed by the Ute Indian Tribe against the U.S. Department of Interior, the state of Utah and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District.