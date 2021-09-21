CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phelps, NY

Lawyer says former Phelps employee was fired for supporting highway superintendent’s opponent

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nmCw_0c3vQ4KV00

A law firm based out of Albany, New York says Town of Phelps Highway Department Superintendent Terry Featherly wrongfully terminated Ryan VanCamp, a former employee of the Town.

According to the law firm Tully Legal the termination was brought on due to his political views.

In June 2021, VanCamp, a motor equipment operator was terminated after appearing to support Fatherly’s opponent in the upcoming election.

Featherly is being challenged by Philip Frere for the elected position of highway superintendent.

Following a ‘common’ mowing accident, for which the law firm says there is no evidence of other employees being terminated – VanCamp was told it wasn’t “working out here.”

When VanCamp tried to ask what that meant, his supervisor continued to repeat that “things weren’t working out.” Despite his consistent and reliable attendance, and lack of disciplinary issues, he was given a termination letter stating, “poor performance and unsafe operation of equipment,” according to the law firm.

The firm alleges that in the days leading up to his termination, it was brought to VanCamp’s attention that Featherly took issue with his political views. He accused VanCamp of posting on social media about not voting for his re-election and even having a yard sign in support of Mr. Frere, according to the firm.

“The fact that Mr. VanCamp’s supervisor did not initially give him a valid reason for his termination, aside from ‘[It] just not working out’ intimates that there were other reasons for this action that are unrelated to his job performance,” said Tully Rinckey employment attorney Adam Grogan, who is representing VanCamp. “Dismissing an employee because of his or her political affiliation is a direct violation of the law.”

Under New York State’s labor law, “an employee may not be discharged from their employment on the basis of their ‘political activities outside of working hours, off of the employer’s premises and without use of the employer’s equipment or other property, if such activities are legal.” N.Y. Lab. Law § 201-d(2)(a).

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Governor Kathy Hochul announces funding for local governments to better communicate during emergency response

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced state funding will allow local governments the chance to communicate more effectively during a emergency response. Hochul announced $45 million in state grant funding has been awarded to counties statewide and the City of New York for improving the operability of emergency communications across the State. This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelps, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Phelps, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Fifth Central New York resident arrested for their involvement in Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6

A Syracuse man has been arrested for his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 thanks to cell phone records and surveillance footage. Richard Bryan Watrous, 59, is being charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sheriff Kevin Henderson resigns in Ontario County

Sheriff Kevin Henderson has resigned. Last week officials were told that Sheriff Henderson would resign – but that no resignation letter had been received. The Sheriff has been the central component of an investigation into a toxic work environment and allegations of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, September 29, Attorney Eugene...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tully Legal#N Y Lab#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy