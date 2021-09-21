Jason Paul Dutruch

And a resident of Gulfport, Mississippi passed away Monday morning September 20, 2021. He was born in Covington, Louisiana on September 30, 1980 and attended Pine High School, where he played on the Raiders Football Team. Jason had lived in Gulfport for the last five years. He was a talented welder that could fix just about anything he put his mind to. He attended Michael Memorial Baptist Church and often did mission work with his church family. Jason loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He will be sadly missed by his beloved family and many dear friends.