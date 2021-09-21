Culture Maven: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were televangelists who amassed a following of millions of followers at the height of their popularity. Then, in 1987, their reign over religious television came to an end with the appropriation of funds and sexual scandals. An investigation into the PTL (Praise the Lord) Club revealed two sets of books were kept and money was siphoned off to pay hush money to Jessica Hahn, who alleged she was drugged and raped by Jim Bakker in a hotel room in Clearwater, Florida. Ultimately, the Bakkers were disgraced and divorced after Jim was sentenced to forty-five years in prison. Searchlight Pictures' The Eyes of Tammy Faye tells the back story of the Bakkers before their world fell apart.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO