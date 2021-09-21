Culture Maven: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

The writer-director Michael Showalter comes full circle with his new movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," about the late televangelist and tabloid figure Tammy Faye Bakker. Known primarily as a comedian and comic writer (he co-created the MTV sketch comedy series "The State" and wrote the classic raunch-com sendup "Wet Hot American Summer"), Showalter has surprisingly serious roots. He grew up in Princeton, N.J., where his mother, Elaine Showalter, was the first woman to chair Princeton University's English department and became a women's studies rock star with such influential publications as "Towards a Feminist Poetics" and "The Female Malady: Women, Madness and English Culture, 1830-1980."
Comments / 0