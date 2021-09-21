CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Culture Maven: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was arguably the heyday of TV evangelists, the early days of cable. Jimmy Swaggart. Jerry Falwell. Pat Robertson. But, the first couple of the phenomenon were the Bakkers of PTL, Jim and Tammy Faye. He was a huckster of the highest order, eventually spending sometime in the Federal hoosegow....

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap Dallas

Great makeup can't cover up flaws of The Eyes of Tammy Faye

If you are an American who was alive during the 1980s, chances are, you are familiar with Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The couple were the leaders of PTL, a Christian network that was on the vanguard of bringing religion to the television masses. And while Jim had his charms, Tammy Faye was the heart, soul, and face of their show, as detailed in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
CELEBRITIES
FanBolt.Com

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Contest: Win a Prize Pack of Swag!

Calling all movie fans! We’ve got a new giveaway! We have (3) prize packs from The Eyes of Tammy Faye to give away in promotion of the film’s upcoming release on September 17!. Prize packs include a selfie light for your phone, sleep masks, and a few other fun beauty...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Production Designer Embraced Decadence to Build Tammy Faye's World

Production designer Laura Fox, who transformed the Four Seasons Maui into an uneasy pineapple-bedecked paradise for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” faced some similar challenges when creating the world of Tammy Faye Bakker for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”. Neither director Michael Showalter, nor producer-actress Jessica Chastain, who plays the title...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Robertson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jimmy Swaggart
CinemaBlend

Talking Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' With Director Michael Showalter

Director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party) joins the show to discuss his latest, The Eyes of Tammey Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Stick around for the bulk the show where we talk about Christopher Nolan shifting to Universal Studios for his next film following his apparent fallout with his long-time home at Warner Bros. The deal reportedly came with a laundry list of demands which will provide an interesting stress test for the future of the theatrical market.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) - Reviewed

The true story of the seismic rise and downfall of still controversial 80s televangelists Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker is one so full of such outlandish juicy tabloid scandal that it was bound to inspire a film dramatization or two at various points over the years. In 1990, an NBC network TV film entitled Fall from Grace starring Kevin Spacey and Bernadette Peters aired to mixed reviews but received Emmy nominations for Best Makeup, the irony of now disgraced actor Spacey playing a disgraced televangelist being hard to overlook.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Review Podcast#Ptl
KIMT

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' isn't as good as Jessica Chastain's performance

The stars outshine the movie in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a dazzling showcase for Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield as Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker in a dutiful, somewhat disjointed chronicle of how the televangelists amassed great wealth before his disgraced fall. While it's not a landslide vote, thanks to Chastain's disappearing act, "The Eyes" have it.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Seeing 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' through a feminist lens

The writer-director Michael Showalter comes full circle with his new movie, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," about the late televangelist and tabloid figure Tammy Faye Bakker. Known primarily as a comedian and comic writer (he co-created the MTV sketch comedy series "The State" and wrote the classic raunch-com sendup "Wet Hot American Summer"), Showalter has surprisingly serious roots. He grew up in Princeton, N.J., where his mother, Elaine Showalter, was the first woman to chair Princeton University's English department and became a women's studies rock star with such influential publications as "Towards a Feminist Poetics" and "The Female Malady: Women, Madness and English Culture, 1830-1980."
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield Talk About Playing Tammy Faye & Jim Bakker

The actors talk about working with prosthetics and how they both researched their roles. ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ shows the rise and fall of televangelists Jim & Tammy Faye Bakker. Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker and Andrew Garfield plays Jim Bakker in a movie that follows them from the humble beginnings as itinerant preachers to the heights of their multi-million dollar broadcasting empire. The movie also covers their fall from grace as Jim Bakker’s financial malfeasance comes to light. The two actors spoke to Moviefone about playing these two real-life figures.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
WISH-TV

Patty Spitler reviews ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Who’s ready for a night at the movies? Patty Spitler, WISH-TV contributor, joined us today to talk about her pick of the week, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which she says gets four mascaras out of her four from her!. The movie is in theaters beginning Friday, September 17. It’s...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’: An Oscar contender?

The 2021 awards season is just around the corner. And with the release of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” this weekend, we may already have a film that could garner several nominations at the March 2022 Academy Awards. This film dives into the lives of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker,...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Theatrical Review

Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker were televangelists who amassed a following of millions of followers at the height of their popularity. Then, in 1987, their reign over religious television came to an end with the appropriation of funds and sexual scandals. An investigation into the PTL (Praise the Lord) Club revealed two sets of books were kept and money was siphoned off to pay hush money to Jessica Hahn, who alleged she was drugged and raped by Jim Bakker in a hotel room in Clearwater, Florida. Ultimately, the Bakkers were disgraced and divorced after Jim was sentenced to forty-five years in prison. Searchlight Pictures' The Eyes of Tammy Faye tells the back story of the Bakkers before their world fell apart.
CLEARWATER, FL
Vox

The Eyes of Tammy Faye captures the moment the GOP got in bed with the Christian right

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain in the title role, is the latest in a burgeoning cultural project: the ongoing attempt to reexamine and reclaim the legacies of women who were wronged in recent history. Monica Lewinsky. Britney Spears. Marcia Clark. Podcasts (like Slow Burn and You’re Wrong About), documentaries (Framing Britney Spears), and based-on-a-true-story TV dramas reframe the stories that sensation-seeking media and late-night comedians pitched to the American public as a clown show, a train wreck, a lady who’s in trouble and worthy only of our gawking.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy