Update: The performance has been postponed from Tuesday, September 28, to to Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 7:00 pm. David: the greatest name in the history of Israel! But who was he? From his close friendship with Jonathan and his allegiance to Jonathan’s father, Saul, David’s early joyful years both become tortured and painful. His marriage to Michal leads to betrayal and murder, and his relationship with Bathsheba is both blissful and tragic. The final faces of love shared with two of his sons are glorious and shocking, and the Biblical story tells it all.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO