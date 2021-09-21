Novant Health reports nearly 99% of employees compliant with COVID-19 vaccination program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Novant Health is closing in on having all of its employees in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination program. According to the health system, approximately 98.6% of the more than 35,000 Novant Health staffers are compliant with the mandatory vaccine program. Team members are considered compliant if they have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if they applied for, and were granted, a medical or religious exemption.