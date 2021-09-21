CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Conyers voters have early voting options

By From Staff Reports
 10 days ago

CONYERS – Voters in the Nov. 2 Conyers municipal election will have several options for casting a ballot. According to the Rockdale County Board of Elections, which will conduct the election, voters may choose mail absentee ballots, in-person early voting, Saturday voting or in-person Election Day voting. Only voters in the Conyers and Olde Town Precincts are eligible to vote in this election. The ballot will include mayor, city council District 1 and city council District 2, Post 1 races. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4.

