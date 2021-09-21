CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesser, IL

Walter Wallace Newbury

Cover picture for the articleWalter Wallace Newbury, 98, of Sesser, Illinois, passed away at 4:48 pm September 18, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 7, 1923 to the late Joseph Andrew and Myrta (Nowland) Newbury. Walter married Wanda Elizabeth (Laird) Newbury on December 25, 1948 in Benton, Illinois. In addition to beloved wife of nearly seventy-three years, Walter is survived by his son, David Wallace Newbury and wife, Michele of Sesser, Illinois; daughter, Barb Piper of Mount Vernon, Illinois; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his infant son, James Walter Newbury; two brothers; four sisters; son-in-law, Mike Piper; and grandson, Brian Piper. Mr. Newbury proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He dedicated his life to farming and tending to his horses and garden. Walter was of the Christian Faith and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.A Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newell Funeral Home in Waltonville, Illinois. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Newell Funeral Home in Waltonville, Illinois with Pastor Jason Newell and Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Horse Prairie Cemetery in Sesser, Illinois Memorials may be made in Walter’s honor to Horse Prairie Cemetery.Call Newell Funeral Home at 618-279-7272 or visit newellfuneralhome.com for further information.

