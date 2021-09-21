CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.

