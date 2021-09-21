Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Floyd Mayweather, Says He'll Offer Him $100M for Fight
Former six-division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya has challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a fight later this year with a potential nine-figure payday. De La Hoya, who pulled out of a recent exhibition against MMA fighter Vitor Belfort because of COVID-19, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Tuesday he's recovered from the coronavirus, which he described as "five days of hell," and has resumed thoughts of a boxing comeback.bleacherreport.com
