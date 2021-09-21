CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Floyd Mayweather, Says He'll Offer Him $100M for Fight

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer six-division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya has challenged Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a fight later this year with a potential nine-figure payday. De La Hoya, who pulled out of a recent exhibition against MMA fighter Vitor Belfort because of COVID-19, told TMZ Sports in an interview released Tuesday he's recovered from the coronavirus, which he described as "five days of hell," and has resumed thoughts of a boxing comeback.

mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
