The antitrust authority in Italy has concluded its investigation into Apple, Google, and others, and concluded that some of Apple's iCloud conditions are unlawful. The Guarantee Authority for Competition and the Market, takes issue with three key elements of cloud computing agreements. Those are the company's rights to change the terms at any time, the degree by which the firms attempt to escape any liability, and a lack of transparency over data security. — Regarding Apple, Google, and Dropbox, the regulator says that contract terms and agreements are unfairly biased in favor of the companies.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO