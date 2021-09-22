Football notebook: Injured Thompson inspires SLUH as it preps for CBC; MICDS, Burroughs clash

Before the athletic trainer reached him. Before his teammates took a knee. Before he unbuckled his helmet, Isaac Thompson knew it was over. A senior safety for the St. Louis U. High football team, Thompson broke up a pass late in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Metro Catholic Conference foe Chaminade on Sept. 10. When he landed, Thompson tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), medial collateral ligament (MCL) and meniscus. He also fractured his tibia.