Oregon School Board Flag Censors Flunk Patriotism Test
When Oregon school officials tried to banish political symbols from the classroom, English teacher Gail Grobey delivered a masterful lesson in malicious compliance. The Newberg School Board singled out the Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride flags for removal and commissioned a blacklist for political paraphernalia. Grobey countered by taking down the American flag, telling local newspaper The Newberg Graphic that the Stars and Stripes is “the most political symbol there is.”morganton.com
