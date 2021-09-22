Dawgs with Style: Micah Horne

Micah Horne talks about her love for fashion and marketing and how it inspired her growing business venture. Photos by Lauren Hough. Micah Horne, a sophomore strategic communication major, is known for her clothing brand ASYM, which is often seen worn by her friends around campus. Her style can be traced back to familial influences as well as musical artists she often listens to. Not only does she feel inspired to design her own clothes for her brand, but she also is passionate about the advertising aspect and uses that to help her market ASYM.