CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Dawgs with Style: Micah Horne

By Staff Editorial
thebutlercollegian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicah Horne talks about her love for fashion and marketing and how it inspired her growing business venture. Photos by Lauren Hough. Micah Horne, a sophomore strategic communication major, is known for her clothing brand ASYM, which is often seen worn by her friends around campus. Her style can be traced back to familial influences as well as musical artists she often listens to. Not only does she feel inspired to design her own clothes for her brand, but she also is passionate about the advertising aspect and uses that to help her market ASYM.

thebutlercollegian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Nautical Style in Sailor Jacket & Navy Blue Two-Tone Kitten Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the set of her new show in nods to nautical style. The “Sex and the City” alum was seen yesterday in New York filming the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” in an outfit that mixed patterns and colors. Parker wore a structured navy blue sailor jacket with gold detailing and layered necklaces, including a New York state pendant chain. She teamed the look with bright red and blue plaid high-waisted trousers with a long-sleeve black dotted V-neck top. Her iconic curly locks were left down in loose waves, and she carried a colorful tote bag. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Billie Eilish Teams With Nike on Sustainable Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish and Nike are teaming on a collection of sustainable sneakers. The Grammy-winning artist has partnered with the sneaker giant on two Air Jordan styles that are 100 percent vegan and made from 20 percent recycled materials. The monochromatic sneakers come in a bright neon green and a tan color, two of Eilish’s signature hues.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “These are the best shape with everything; with pants, with shorts, with skirts and with dresses. I love these shoes and and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tom Hiddleston Brings Classic Style to the Red Carpet in Navy Suit & Black Loafers at Tony Awards

Tom Hiddleston stepped out in dapper style for the 2021 Tony Awards in New York City. The “Loki” actor, who’s nominated for a Tony trophy for his leading role in “Betrayal,” hit the red carpet in a sharp navy suit. The slim-fitting set featured curved lapels, as well as pleated trousers. Hiddleston’s look was paired with a white tuxedo shirt with black buttons, as well as a white pocket square and navy silk bowtie. When it came to footwear, Hiddleston opted for a classic pair of black leather lace-up oxfords. His shoes created a neutral base that only added to his look’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Hough
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Longboat Observer

Style: Back to Events, With Style

As the promise of fall looms ahead of us, unlike last year, it brings a full schedule of events and get-togethers to look forward to. It’s been some time since we’ve really had the opportunity to dress up nice beyond wearing half a suit or fancy getup during a Zoom call, so no judgement here if you’ve forgotten exactly what to wear for this fall season. Fortunately, local boutiques and jewelers have ideas on what looks and accessories to incorporate in the coming months.
APPAREL
The Independent

Paris ready-to-wear makes a comeback as Dior steals the show

Paris Fashion Week is back after a coronavirus-related hiatus. The high fashion world went mainly digital for a year over the pandemic, but big hitters like Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton are finally returning to the live runway this season. The must-have accessories? The face mask and health pass, bien sur.Dior made sure Tuesday’s ready-to-wear comeback — with VIPs such as actress Rosamund Pike and tennis ace Roger Federer -- made the first full day of its spring-summer 2022 collections get off to a glitzy start. It was the famed house’s first ready-to-wear runway since March 2020 and an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Make It Big#Design#Pinterest#Comme Des Gar Ons
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Is All Dolled Up in the Silkiest Black Gown & Sharply Pointed Pumps

Sofia Richie showed off a glam side to her style this week alongside one of her best friends, Tess Kemper. Kemper herself shared a snap of herself and the media personality on Instagram last night, showing off their dressed-up attire in coordinating black dresses. Richie’s own look featured a silky appeal in a high-neck, slip design with mesh paneling across the collar. From under the hem of the model’s gown peeked out a set of sleek pointed-toe heels in a color-coordinated shade with a patent leather finish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Kemper (@tkempss) When it comes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flaunt.com

JORDANLUCA | SS22 Woman LONDON FASHION WEEK

JORDANLUCA SS22 Woman, the collection that launched on September 20 at London Fashion Week, introduces a wearable homage to reinvention, rebirth, and reformation. Picking up on where sexuality and self-destruction overlap explored in SS22 Man, this collection of sculptural flowers titled FLORALS? FOR SPRING? (presented under the pseudonym #izmaylovismylove) sees artist Alexei Izmaylov introduce an alternative Garden of Eden where Adam and two Eves are not weighed down by shame. Izmaylov uses strewn cable ties, knotted climbing rope, meticulously machined components, and mechanical assembly using stainless steel hardware to mesh his signature style with the floral components.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Gives a 2021 Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in a Pink Bralette & Skirt Set at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson found the perfect marriage of old Hollywood glamour and Gen-Z style trends for the 2021 Met Gala last night. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress arrived on the red carpet in a full pink moment, tapping Michael Kors Collection for her evening look. The ensemble offered up a very 2021 twist on classic style thanks to her glittering bralette and maxi skirt set and couture feathered coat. For a glittering finish, Hudson modeled a series of endless jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. To elevate the look further, the actress picked Giuseppe Zanotti for her footwear of choice....
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

Menswear Ruled the 2021 VMAs Red Carpet

The men came to slay at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards including looks from Lil Nas X, Billy Porter, and Machine Gun Kelly. Feathers, sequins, leather, velvet, tartan, lamé, tulle, pastels, capes, you name it — everything was on display on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the VMAs, red carpet on Sunday night.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Antoni Porowski on His Omega Obsession, the Next Season of ‘Queer Eye’ and His Fashion Must-Faves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Antoni Porowski is unapologetic about his obsession with Omega. The Queer Eye star is among the newest ambassadors of the luxury Swiss watchmaker that has adorned the wrists of everyone from 007 to astronauts and U.S. Presidents. “I’ve had really strong brand loyalty since I was really young,” the Canada-born star of Netflix’s Queer Eye tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I took swimming lessons when I was young. Swimming is really big in my family. The chronometers, the stopwatches at swim practice,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Aime Leon Dore Is Restocking Its Sold-Out New Balance 550 Collabs

Aime Leon Dore is giving fans another chance at buying its sold-out New Balance 550 collabs, and for sneakers fans who want to get a pair, they will need to act fast. The popular New York-based lifestyle label announced on Instagram yesterday that its collaborative New Balance 550 styles that debuted last year are restocking in the “Green,” “Navy,” and “Grey” colorways before week’s end. The ALD x New Balance 550s feature a premium full-grain leather upper that’s combined with soft mesh underlay panels. Each of the three pairs is contrasted by subtle accents including in green, navy, or gray on the...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy