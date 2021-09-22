CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 Pro hands-on videos reveal interesting details

By JC Torres
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9jSD_0c3vHoP500

Now that Apple has unveiled its smartphone champion for the next 12 months, Android loyals are probably preparing for what could be the most notable Google phone in recent years. Based on leaks and rumors, the Pixel 6, particularly the Pixel 6 Pro, will be breaking away from the Pixel trend in the past five years since the first Google-designed phone. That’s pretty obvious in looks, but there are also a lot of other changes both inside and outside that are now being revealed or confirmed by what may be the first hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro.

To be clear, the device shown in the video is an early production unit. This is Tech Today’s Brandon Lee explains that the logo on the back, which is clearly not the Google logo, is proof of that and that the final product might have a few tweaks that refine the design. That said, it still gives us an idea of what to expect in a few weeks, both in terms of the phone’s appearance and, to some extent, its internals.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s back is very glossy, and the gray/black dual-tone combo is predominantly gray. Unlike all previous Pixel phones, Google’s next flagship has a screen that curves off to the sides, similar to many high-end phones these days. Mr. Lee comments that the phone is almost similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra in size, as can be seen in one photo that places it side-by-side what seems to be a Pixel 4a XL.

Another video includes some still photos of the phone, including a part of the settings page and a screenshot of the CPU-Z app. The latter reveals the much-debated makeup of the Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor processor, confirming the rather disappointing speculation that its two “mid-tier” cores are Cortex-A76 cores rather than the more recent Cortex-A78. Fortunately, there are indeed two Cortex-X1 cores to run things at the top.

There might also be some debate over the Pixel 6’s unusual design, but it’s still a fresh change from what has almost been a monotonous series of Pixel phones. It will be more interesting to see its actual performance, though, given this will be the first time Google will put its self-designed processor in a phone. Of course, there will be no shortage of comparisons with Apple’s A and M chips, so Google’s AI-powered optimizations better be up to task.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Tensor Chip Is No Joke, Galaxy S22 Specs & more! (video)

Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with 120Hz AMOLED, 108MP camera, and 120W fast charging. Don’t worry about it, the official news today don’t begin with Apple news, let’s talk about Xiaomi for the first time in a while.. The company introduced two new flagships earlier today at the event with the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro and I’d say they’re worth some attention. Both of them share same 6.67-inch AMOLED display that runs at 120Hz with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Really, the main differences are on the insides, the 11T is powered by the MediaTek 1200-Ultra, 8 Gigs of RAM and 128 Gigs of base storage. The 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and goes up to 12 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of storage. They both bring a 5000 mAh battery that support 120W fast charging, Xiaomi is claiming that you can get 72% in just 10 minutes of a charge which is crazy. Another thing they share is the camera setup, with a 108 MP main sensor at f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra wide sensor and a 5MP macro that I know you’re tired of seeing! On the front you’re getting a 16MP shooter at f/2.5, plenty of room for group selfies on that one… Both of them come in three color variants being Black, White and Blue, but the cool part is the price. The regular 11T starts at 500 Euros and the 11T Pro starts at 650.. Seems Xiaomi finally woke up to smell the need for smarter price tags. You can get it on retailers like AliExpress, Amazon or Xiaomi’s website but, we’re not too sure on availability… So yeah, it looks like a pretty solid and affordable flagship from Xiaomi but, can we please work on these names? I’m begging.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Android#Fyi#Thisistechtoday#Cortex A78
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Pro Will Feature An LTPO Display

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 Pro flagship will feature an LTPO display. This information comes from Ross Young, a well-known display analyst. Chances are the information is spot on, as his tips usually are. The Google Pixel 6 Pro will feature an LTPO display aka adaptive refresh rate. That’s not...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Behold! The Google Pixel 6 Pro In Silver

Google has just updated the Pixel 6 listing on its store with a new image of the silver Pixel 6 Pro. It’s a high-resolution image showing the front and back of the phone, as you can see above. We also know that this is the “Pro” model, as there are...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

A Guy Took Pictures of the Google Pixel 6 Pro

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google still hasn’t set a public date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be revealed and then go on sale, but they are doing everything they can to continue to tease their arrival. The new Google Store in NYC has apparently setup display units that someone noticed today and took pictures of.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
gizmochina.com

Google displays the Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro live at its New York City Store

Google had previously announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were scheduled for release in the fall of 2021. In June this year, tech giant Google opened its first brick-and-mortar store located in the Chelsea area of New York City. The company has now placed these smartphones on display in its New York City store. Visitors to the store can now have a close look at the devices but they are not allowed to touch the two smartphones.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 Pro Geekbench listing reveals what Tensor SoC will be

Google Pixel 6 series is coming next month with Tensor SoC under the hood, that much is already confirmed in every possible way. Now just in time to steal Apple’s thunder, the Tensor processor benchmarks – onboard the Pixel 6 Pro – have appeared on Geekbench listing, with the CPU and other details. Though the numbers on sight are not as convincing, but we can consider that this is a pre-production model for now and the final numbers could be much different.
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

Hands on: Xiaomi 11T Pro Review

Xiaomi recently unveiled its latest smartphone and successor to 2020’s Mi 10T Pro – the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The mid-range phone was announced alongside the standard Xiaomi 11T and the lightweight, colourful Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The key features that separate the 11T Pro from the 11T are the Pro’s faster charging, more advanced chipset and the addition of Harman Kardon sound.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 Pro could be the fastest charging Pixel phone ever

Recent Google Pixel phones haven't exactly been slow to charge, but they've not exactly kept pace with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra either. But that may change. According to a Taiwanese regulatory certification label spotted by XDA Developers, the Google Pixel 6 Pro could have the fastest charging speed of any Pixel phone ever, with a wired charging speed of 33W.
CELL PHONES
torquenews.com

Exclusive 13-Part 2022 Tundra Video Series to Reveal Key Details Sunday Night

Find out where and when to learn major 2022 Toyota Tundra specifications this Sunday night. Toyota is finally giving us what we have been waiting for. Tomorrow night, Sunday the 19th of September, at 9pm EST. We will finally learn all about the third-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra. 2022 Toyota Tundra...
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy