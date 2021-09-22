Pixel 6 Pro hands-on videos reveal interesting details

Now that Apple has unveiled its smartphone champion for the next 12 months, Android loyals are probably preparing for what could be the most notable Google phone in recent years. Based on leaks and rumors, the Pixel 6, particularly the Pixel 6 Pro, will be breaking away from the Pixel trend in the past five years since the first Google-designed phone. That’s pretty obvious in looks, but there are also a lot of other changes both inside and outside that are now being revealed or confirmed by what may be the first hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro.

To be clear, the device shown in the video is an early production unit. This is Tech Today’s Brandon Lee explains that the logo on the back, which is clearly not the Google logo, is proof of that and that the final product might have a few tweaks that refine the design. That said, it still gives us an idea of what to expect in a few weeks, both in terms of the phone’s appearance and, to some extent, its internals.

The Pixel 6 Pro’s back is very glossy, and the gray/black dual-tone combo is predominantly gray. Unlike all previous Pixel phones, Google’s next flagship has a screen that curves off to the sides, similar to many high-end phones these days. Mr. Lee comments that the phone is almost similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra in size, as can be seen in one photo that places it side-by-side what seems to be a Pixel 4a XL.

Another video includes some still photos of the phone, including a part of the settings page and a screenshot of the CPU-Z app. The latter reveals the much-debated makeup of the Pixel 6 Pro’s Tensor processor, confirming the rather disappointing speculation that its two “mid-tier” cores are Cortex-A76 cores rather than the more recent Cortex-A78. Fortunately, there are indeed two Cortex-X1 cores to run things at the top.

There might also be some debate over the Pixel 6’s unusual design, but it’s still a fresh change from what has almost been a monotonous series of Pixel phones. It will be more interesting to see its actual performance, though, given this will be the first time Google will put its self-designed processor in a phone. Of course, there will be no shortage of comparisons with Apple’s A and M chips, so Google’s AI-powered optimizations better be up to task.