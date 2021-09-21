CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Keeping crowds safe: Asheville venue operators discuss their COVID rules

By Kimberly King
my40.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville music venue operators shared their COVID-19 protocols during an Asheville Area Arts Council town tall Tuesday. Managers from The Orange Peel, White Horse Black Mountain, Grey Eagle, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Rabbit Rabbit and Salvage Station talked about the good and the bad when it’s comes to attempts to keep attendees safe by adhering to local Buncombe county mask mandates and other COVID precautions.

my40.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Health
Asheville, NC
Coronavirus
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye government funding bill without debt hike

Senate Democrats are trying to vote as soon as Wednesday to avert a government shutdown, as they de-link the funding from a fight over the country's borrowing limit. Senate leadership is currently checking with all 100 senators to see if anyone would block passage of the stop-gap funding measure, that would not include a suspension of the debt ceiling, as soon as Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corl
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy