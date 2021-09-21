CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Today in History

Effingham Daily News
 8 days ago

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2021. There are 100 days left in the year. Autumn arrives at 3:20 p.m. EDT. On Sept. 22, 2014, the United States and five Arab nations launched airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Syria, sending waves of planes and Tomahawk cruise missiles against an array of targets.

www.effinghamdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
AFP

Mexican city becomes 'prison' for thousands of migrants

Tens of thousands of US-bound migrants stranded in an overcrowded city in southern Mexico are desperate to escape what they say feels like a huge open-air prison. "It's horrible here. You're trapped with no way out," said Fanfant Filmonor, a Haitian who arrived in Tapachula two weeks ago from Brazil, where he spent three years until losing his job. The migrants need permits so they can avoid being deported and continue their journey, but some have been waiting for months and despair is growing. Mexican authorities have arrested more than 147,000 undocumented migrants already this year -- three times more than in the same period of 2020, according to the National Migration Institute.
IMMIGRATION
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Pope Benedict Xvi
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Alexei Navalny
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Documented

Haitians Facing Terror in Mexico

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Mexican authorities have recently been carrying rifles and flashlights in the border town of Ciudad Acuña as they search for Haitians. Going back to Mexico was the Haitians’ last resort after crossing […] The post Haitians Facing Terror in Mexico appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Arab#Islamic State#British#Amtrak#Big Bayou Canot#Awacs#Canadian#Gop#American#The U N General Assembly#West European#Yahoo#Johns Hopkins University#City Council#Russian
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
Reuters

Trump loses bid to escape 'Electric Avenue' copyright lawsuit

(Reuters) - Former Republican President Donald Trump must face copyright claims brought by "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant over Trump's alleged misuse of his song on a video he posted to Twitter, a Manhattan federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said Trump and his campaign hadn't proven...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Syria
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
24/7 Wall St.

The 18 Biggest Battles of World War II

More than 75 years after the final shot was fired, the human cost of World War II still defies human comprehension. Estimates range from 60 million to 80 million people killed, most of them civilians. The Soviet Union suffered the most, losing as many as 27 million people by some estimates. To place the carnage […]
MILITARY
AFP

'Swift chariots of democracy': all aboard Washington's secret subway

Frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices and even the occasional movie star, it is the transport of choice for some of the world's most powerful movers and shakers -- yet few Americans know it exists. The Capitol Subway System, a network of trolleys in the fluorescent-lit bowels of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington, has been ferrying politicians back and forth for more than a century. It has made headlines as the scene of a botched assassination bid, an impromptu off-Broadway stage and a hiding place for a president who disappeared from the Oval Office without telling anyone. "Children love it so there are always senators who are willing to bring family members with young children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it," Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Christianity is dying and being replaced by cult of coronavirus

Is God dead? That's the question that Time Magazine famously asked way back in 1966 when Time Magazine mattered. The answer then and now is no, God is not dead, but a lot of the people who believed in him are dead. Turns out not so long ago this was an enthusiastically Christian country. As recently as 2009, 77% of Americans told pollsters they consider themselves to be believing Christians. Then in just 10 years, over the course of the Obama administration, that number dropped by 12 points. Over the same period, the number of atheists and self-identified non-religious people in America jumped dramatically. And that was before COVID. Politicians used the pandemic across the country to close thousands of churches and throw Christians in prison for practicing their faith. There was the scene, for example, last fall in Idaho. Police arresting a congregation for singing hymns outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy