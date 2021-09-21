CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
092221 Classifieds

 9 days ago

YARD SALE - St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Relay for Life Yard Sale - Fri., Sept., 24th 6AM-6PM & Sat., Sept., 25th 7AM-2PM in new building next door to Born Again Auto Collision Center. Hwy. 243 & Hwy. 81 in the Trapptown Community. Mask are preferred but not required and please practice social distancing. (9-22) FOR SALE.

PUBLIC SALE

The Housing Authority of Guin is selling two lawnmowers, • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 962 hours • Kubota Zero Turn ZD331 72” hydraulic lift deck, 3 cyl diesel engine with 475 hours. Lawnmowers will be sold through sealed bid “as is” with no warranty expressed or implied. Those wishing to bid may do so until Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. You must bid separately. Each bid must be in separate sealed envelopes with your name, make and model of the vehicle with number of hours listed, as this is the only thing that separates the two- printed plainly on the exterior. Interested persons may inspect the Lawnmowers at the Housing Authority of Guin office located at 340 11th Ave West in Guin, Alabama from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids. ALL sealed bids must be turned in to the office.
GUIN, AL
WNPA STATEWIDE CLASSIFIEDS – WEEK STARTING: September 20, 2021

WANTED: Licensed bath remodel contractor looking for more business. Team with American Standard. Earn $3,000+ weekly. Sign-on bonus up to $5,000. Contact us now: 800-215-5680. ATTENTION: OXYGEN USERS. Gain freedom with a Portable Oxygen Concentrator! No more heavy tanks & refills! Guaranteed lowest prices. Call the Oxygen Concentrator store: 844-495-7230.
Classifieds Ads for September 22, 2021

Wanted: Need Fix-up Trailer Rental Outside of Town. Please call 719-849-1764 for more information. (9/22) WE BUY ANTLER: New Summer Price Bonus: Use the code "ELK16" and you will get $16/lb for Elk Grade A and $12/lb for Deer Grade A. 5 miles west of Del Norte on Hwy 160. 719-657-0942(TFN)
DEL NORTE, CO
