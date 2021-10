Gold is on a bearish path while below the 200 four-hour EMA. The monthly 61.8% Golden Ratio is eyed for the weeks ahead. Gold has a compelling chart, especially from a top-down analysis that is presented below, offering a bearish bias in the main. We are in the last week of the month, and the markets are bracing for plenty of outcomes to critical market themes and events, which are sure to bring about volatility.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO