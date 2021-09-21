CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kena: Bridge of Spirits lets its visuals do most of the hard work

By Tom Orry
vg247.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena: Bridge of Spirits is a perfectly nice, good game. Nice isn't a particularly smart word to use when talking about anything as it's about as bland a word can be. Good is equally inoffensive and vague. After playing through the first few hours of Kena on PS5 (although it's also on PS4 and PC), it's fair to say that late-day concerns and conspiracy theories over a lack of review code weren't warranted, but neither is this the next indie game superstar. It's just a nice, good game.

