Kena: Bridge of Spirits lets its visuals do most of the hard work

During Taro’s Love Quest in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’re tasked with restoring four separate shrines. But how do you restore the Fishing Shrine?. This quest in the first part of Kena: Bridge of Spirits is seemingly not difficult; we had no problem restoring the other three shrines. But when it comes to the Fishing Shrine, there’s a bit of a puzzle involved. Around the shrine, you’ll find four torches which can be shot with your bow and arrow. But upon shooting them in any old order, two enemies spawn and then nothing else happens. What gives?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO