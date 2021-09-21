CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Senior officials in Germany expressed shock Tuesday over the killing of a young gas station clerk who was shot dead at the weekend by a man opposed to the country's pandemic restrictions. A 49-year-old German was arrested in the fatal shooting of the clerk Saturday in the...

