What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORDE: (Singing) I hate the winter. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TE AO MARAMA/SOLAR POWER") LORDE: (Singing in Te Reo Maori). FADEL: The New Zealand pop artist has released an album of five of her songs translated into Te Reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. And while this choice has drawn a lot of attention, Maori artists say it's just one part of a much larger movement to revitalize the native language through, among other things, the power of music. Sam Yellowhorse Kesler of NPR's Code Switch podcast has this report.

Public Radio International PRI

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week). She has re-recorded five songs from her new album “Solar Power” into the Māori language. Lorde, who is not Māori, created the new recordings with the help of Māori musicians and language experts. The songs are being met with varied reactions from Māori people. The World's Bianca Hillier reports.
Chronicle

Lorde’s Māori-language EP, ‘Te Ao Mārama,’ is for Everyone

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, “Solar Power,” Lorde surprised fans by dropping a surprise EP, “Te Ao Mārama” Sept. 9. The EP features five songs from “Solar Power” recorded entirely in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of the Māori people of New Zealand. Though the singer does not speak te reo Māori, in a statement, she said that she created this version to honor the theme of “caring for and listening to the natural world” prevalent in “Solar Power.” Lorde, who is not Māori, credits the Māori culture for creating the spiritual and nature-focused “worldview” that all New Zealanders grow up with.
