What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language
LORDE: (Singing) I hate the winter. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TE AO MARAMA/SOLAR POWER") LORDE: (Singing in Te Reo Maori). FADEL: The New Zealand pop artist has released an album of five of her songs translated into Te Reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. And while this choice has drawn a lot of attention, Maori artists say it's just one part of a much larger movement to revitalize the native language through, among other things, the power of music. Sam Yellowhorse Kesler of NPR's Code Switch podcast has this report.www.npr.org
Comments / 0