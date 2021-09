A few weeks ago, a hurricane that made its way up the west coast of Mexico left deadly flooding and destruction in its wake. I have family that lives in Jalisco, so I recently went down there to help them deal with the aftermath. Before I came to the Bay Area, I lived in Puerto Vallarta for a few years. Despite the circumstances and my greatly deteriorated Spanish language competency, it was so exciting to be back — to see how much the city (and I) have changed in just a few years.

