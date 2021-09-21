CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Every Wisconsin County Ranks in Most Severe Category of COVID Transmission

cwbradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WMTV) Every county in Wisconsin now ranks in the most severe category of COVID-19 transmission Monday, as designated by federal health officials. The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have passed into the “High” community transmission levels. Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

cwbradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

All 83 Michigan counties at high risk for COVID-19 transmission

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - No place in Michigan is safe from the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Every single county, all 83 of them, declared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high risk of COVID-19 transmission. Dr. Jennifer Morse is the Medical Director for Central Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Closing in on Vaccination Milestone

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin is slowly closing-in on a key coronavirus vaccination milestone. The Wisconsin Department of Health Service reports that nearly 67-percent of eligible people in the state had had one vaccine dose as of Monday. A little more than 64-percent of eligible people have had both doses. A...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Vaccinations#Wmtv
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 42,301,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 180,732 COVID-19 cases have been […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
cwbradio.com

Fort McCoy Most Vaccinated Community in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Fort McCoy is Wisconsin’s most-vaccinated community. Fort officials say 97-percent of the Afghan refugees who are living there have gotten their coronavirus shots. They’ve also been vaccinated against the measles and other diseases. Several news accounts put the refugee head-count at Fort McCoy at 12-thousand, 500. Feel...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cwbradio.com

Delta Variant Surge in Wisconsin Hasn't Hit the Peak Yet

(AP) The latest surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant has not yet peaked in Wisconsin, state health officials said Wednesday. The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 2,857, nearly double what it was two weeks ago and at a level not seen since early January before the vaccine was widely available.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin state health officials say the spread of the COVID-19 virus reached critical levels in 8 counties, six more than it reported a week ago. These include Forest, Green Lake and Oconto counties. Virus activity is “very high” in 62 counties and high in the remaining 2, including Florence County. These labels are based on the number of positive cases per capita over the last two weeks (the “burden”) and the percent change in the number of cases in the past week (the “trajectory”). There are no counties with moderate or low activity.
Monroe Evening News

COVID-19 transmissions still increasing in Monroe County

Transmission of COVID-19 remains high in Monroe County. There were 365 additional, confirmed cases of the virus in the county within a seven-day span ending Sunday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That equates to a 22.48% rise in case rates, mirroring a consistent growing trend similar to spikes seen earlier this year and during fall last year.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WDBO

Every single US state except California is deemed ‘high transmission’ for COVID spread

Once considered a coronavirus hot spot, California has turned things around and now has the lowest COVID-19 transmission rate in the entire country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports only California and Puerto Rico have what’s considered a “low level of transmission,” while every other state is considered to have a “high level of transmission.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
frederickcountymd.gov

Virus Transmission Rate High in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. – Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Frederick County, leading to 11 deaths in the past month and stressing local healthcare systems. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called on residents to stay diligent by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and wearing masks in indoor public places upon CDC Guidelines.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy