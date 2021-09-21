Every Wisconsin County Ranks in Most Severe Category of COVID Transmission

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin state health officials say the spread of the COVID-19 virus reached critical levels in 8 counties, six more than it reported a week ago. These include Forest, Green Lake and Oconto counties. Virus activity is “very high” in 62 counties and high in the remaining 2, including Florence County. These labels are based on the number of positive cases per capita over the last two weeks (the “burden”) and the percent change in the number of cases in the past week (the “trajectory”). There are no counties with moderate or low activity.

7 DAYS AGO