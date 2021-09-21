Every Wisconsin County Ranks in Most Severe Category of COVID Transmission
(WMTV) Every county in Wisconsin now ranks in the most severe category of COVID-19 transmission Monday, as designated by federal health officials. The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have passed into the “High” community transmission levels. Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.cwbradio.com
