Commentary: Patients, advocates and medical providers on Monday testified before a virtual hearing for the Office of Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) to ask OSI to change draft rules to require hospitals, urgent cares, and clinics to connect patients with public assistance for medical bills and to adequately protect low-income patients from being sued or sent to collections for a medical bill--as mandated by the new Patients’ Debt Collection Protection Act. New Mexicans spoke about the need to place affirmative obligations on hospitals, urgent cares, and medical providers to check if patients qualify for protection from lawsuits or being sent to collections, and to remove language that would allow this protection to automatically expire after only 12 months.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO