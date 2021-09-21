Landing Pages: 11 Essential Elements for 2021

Hyperscale and technology providers are debating which deployment model best serves their customers’ needs: public cloud, private cloud, datacenter, colo, or the edge, while enterprises are creating value by taking a hybrid, best fit approach, targeting their transformation efforts to support the most urgent digital imperatives of their businesses. For most organizations, there’s too much technical debt to be paid down, too many competing budget priorities, and many companies are still struggling through already-initiated transformations of various sorts for them to consider a single platform hosting solution. Those that are most successful are taking a structured, experiment-driven, emergent approach to evolving their technology ecosystem and adopting a hybrid cloud strategy.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO