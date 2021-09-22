CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Calming catmosphere

By Photo by Melanie McBride
Battalion Texas AM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving opened in late August, H&J’s Cafe is an Aggie-owned and operated cat cafe located on Texas Avenue. H&J’s Cafe, named after owner and agribusiness graduate student Hao Ju and his girlfriend, Joey Fu, was inspired by the cat cafes he’s familiar with in Asia. After seeing a lack of establishments of similar concept in Texas, Ju decided to open one in College Station. Now home to almost twenty cats, H&J’s is a growing business with plans to introduce more cats, drink options, merchandise and reward programs.

www.thebatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
College Station, TX
City
China, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
College Station, TX
Pets & Animals
College Station, TX
Lifestyle
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Sapphire
NBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no time for NBA's Covid vaccine selfishness

NBA games don’t begin until Oct. 19, but an unhealthy number of the league’s players are already refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination. And their refusal could sabotage the 2021-22 season. Surprisingly, a small minority of anti-vax players has convinced the players' union that a vaccine mandate during a pandemic...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy