Calming catmosphere

Having opened in late August, H&J’s Cafe is an Aggie-owned and operated cat cafe located on Texas Avenue. H&J’s Cafe, named after owner and agribusiness graduate student Hao Ju and his girlfriend, Joey Fu, was inspired by the cat cafes he’s familiar with in Asia. After seeing a lack of establishments of similar concept in Texas, Ju decided to open one in College Station. Now home to almost twenty cats, H&J’s is a growing business with plans to introduce more cats, drink options, merchandise and reward programs.