Top 10 Mediocre NBA Teams From The Last 5 Years: Sacramento Kings Didn't Have Much Success

In 2011, current Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard introduced the concept of the "mediocrity treadmill" to describe the purgatory of winning without contending. Acquiring and retaining good players costs money and assets that can no longer be funneled into the sort of high-upside superstar moves that tend to win championships. It traps your team in a cycle: too good to draft one of those superstars, not good enough to beat them, and too expensive to sign them. For all the effort teams on this treadmill expend, they ultimately get nowhere. A league populated with superteams and well-informed superfans has made their competitors far less tolerant of such inertia. Never has the difference between the haves and have nots been so apparent, and never has the pressure of jumping from one group to the other been greater.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO