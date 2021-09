Short video sharing platform TikTok has achieved another milestone in its meteoric rise within the past year. The platform has reached 1 billion users that use it every month for the past few months. The coronavirus pandemic that virtually shut the global space in 2020 was a proximate driver of the massive growth of TikTok. With most parts of the world on lockdown last year, social platforms like TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter, provided the avenue for a wide array of professionals and individuals to express themselves.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO