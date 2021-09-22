Man Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officers
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs and assault after being arrested on warrants on Catalpa Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the home to arrest 41-year-old Michael Hunter to serve four active warrants and he attempted to flee out of a window. He then resisted arrest by pulling away, kicking, spitting, and threatening officers before being put in the back of a patrol car.www.whvoradio.com
Comments / 0