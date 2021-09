LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two practices into Golden Knights training camp and the captain is already impressed with what he's seen on the ice. "I think we added a lot of good pieces up front. We don't even have (Alex Tuch) out there and we still feel deep," explained Mark Stone. "I think once he comes up it will be the best forward group I've ever played on. When guys aren't playing at the top of their game, other guys can step up and score goals. I think we're going to have a hard group to defend on a nightly basis, four lines, six defense, and both our goalies. I love what I've seen from (Laurent Brossoit) as well, I think he's going to be a nice fit with Robin."

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO