Kennedy marches on to 2-1 start with a 40-0 shutout at Washburn

Cover picture for the articleAfter holding St. Paul Highland Park to just seven points the previous week, Kennedy’s defense shut out Minneapolis Washburn in a 40-0 win Sept. 17 in Minneapolis. Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams, now in his third season as head coach, said the players “are starting to buy into what we are doing and how we are doing it. We have a lot of young guys but they are putting good days together during the week and when we have multiple good days of practice, that is showing up in games.”

