DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released video of a person of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex on September 20. They’re hoping someone will recognize the individual and help them identify and locate the person. It was just before 3:00 a.m. when police were called to the Flamingo Apartments, in the 3900 block of North Hall Street. When officers arrived they found Justin Wayne Thompson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the 30-year-old dead at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the person of interest seen in the video. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by sending an email to scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 170550-2021. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO