3 Reasons Why Taurus And Libra’s BFF Compatibility Is Actually Pretty High

Hello again! It’s officially Libra season and I am back to ponder all the things that this sign has to offer. I am a Libra moon, so there are plenty of components of this sign that resonate with me. Moon signs influence the inner-landscape and the lens with which one views them self and their participation in the world. Of course, it is only one of many components that make up our self-perceptions, but it is an important one. It relates to how you connect with and view yourself. Arguably, the most important relationship you will ever have will be with yourself. And just like most other relationships, it can take some work to get things going smoothly. But unlike so many others, this relationship is not one you can leave behind. You will be with yourself always, whether you like it or not.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO