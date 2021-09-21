3 Reasons Why Taurus And Libra’s BFF Compatibility Is Actually Pretty High
Venus-ruled individuals are calm, creative, and relationship-oriented, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re as thick as thieves. Case in point: Taurus and Libra are both ruled by Venus, but they are incredibly different in how they express their Venusian tendencies. Since they share the same ruler, though, they are instinctively able to understand each other in a way that no one else can, making it easy for Taurus and Libra individuals to get along. While these two signs approach relationships pretty differently, Taurus-Libra friendship compatibility is actually pretty high because they “get” each other.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0