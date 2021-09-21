[WATCH] Remy Ma Stars in Lead Role as “Big Fifty” in Trailer of BET+ Original Film

Kiersey Clemons, Jaboukie Young-White, Skyler Gisondo and Peter S. Kim will star in “Fairfax,” an upcoming Amazon adult animated comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout. All eight episodes will drop on the streamer on Oct. 29. The show is set on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the pulsing heart of hypebeast culture, wherein the BFFs are caught in the struggle to be cooler than they are, to fit in while standing out and waiting in line for a pair of sneakers they’re never going to cop. The artist Somehoodlum designed the characters for...

