[WATCH] Remy Ma Stars in Lead Role as “Big Fifty” in Trailer of BET+ Original Film
Remy Ma is starring in the BET+ original film, American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story, which premieres on the streaming service on Sept. 30. The film is the acting debut for Remy Ma in a leading role as the notorious Delrhonda Hood, aka “Big Fifty.” This real-life story is narrated by Big Fifty herself and navigates the twists and turns of her fast past life from one of Detroit’s most legendary Queenpins to her road to finding redemption.thesource.com
