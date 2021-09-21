CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman-era Mixers and Millstones Made with Geology in Mind

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A study on stone tools from an outpost of the Roman Empire has found that for ancient bakers and millers, having the right tools was a matter of geology. A team of geoscientists and archaeologists made the discovery by analyzing samples of the tools at a University of Texas at Austin geology lab, finding that dough mixing vats and millstones from Roman-era ruins of Volubilis, a city in Morocco, were made from specific rock types that probably improved each tool’s function.

