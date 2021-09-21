Roman-era Mixers and Millstones Made with Geology in Mind

It may be dry as desert bones these days, but Mars was once so wet that entire landscapes were shaped by running water. Wild floods thundered across the red ground, gouging chasms in the Martian surface and dumping vast quantities of sediment that changed the shape of the landscape. And, in contrast to such landscape-changing water movement on Earth, they happened quickly, on timescales of just a few weeks. These floods were from overflowing lakes filling craters on the Mars surface, and were much more common than we thought, according to a newly published study. "If we think about how sediment was being...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO